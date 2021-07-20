Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of TKYVY opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13.

TÃ¼rkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TÃ¼rk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

