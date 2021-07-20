Turning Point Brands (TPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TPB opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

