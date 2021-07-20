Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Trading Down 3.7%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 1,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,087,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on TUYA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

