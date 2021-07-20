Twin Securities Inc. Invests $116,000 in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. CHP Merger comprises about 0.1% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in CHP Merger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 326,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CHP Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in CHP Merger by 23.0% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 513,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 95,911 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in CHP Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CHP Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHPM remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,682. CHP Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

