Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 17,975 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 253.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,076 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,144. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

