Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.86 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.64. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.