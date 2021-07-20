Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,633,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,895,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 165,066 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

