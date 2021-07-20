Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,110 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.