Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

NYSE:TDG opened at $607.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $418.02 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

