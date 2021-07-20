Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.57.

SPOT opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.17.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

