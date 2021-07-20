Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of ST opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

