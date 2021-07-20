Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 57,697 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 49,120 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,313. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

