UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of The Shyft Group worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1,320.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $241,158.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,956 shares of company stock worth $1,595,558. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

