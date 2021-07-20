UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $12,708,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 535,045 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 202,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.