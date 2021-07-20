UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 36,389 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Archrock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 221,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $88,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,530,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,891 shares of company stock worth $7,799,892 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.18. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

