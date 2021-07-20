UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of M/I Homes worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 20.8% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 103,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

