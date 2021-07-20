UBS Group AG Grows Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 350.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 24.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MAX opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $153,945,000.00. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $6,894,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,848,214 shares of company stock worth $176,343,063 over the last 90 days.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.