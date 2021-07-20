UBS Group AG Has $316,000 Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of BATS VFMV opened at $99.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70.

