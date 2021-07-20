UBS Group AG Increases Stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 2,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSG Networks by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 419.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $803.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08. MSG Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

