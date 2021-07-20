UBS Group AG Makes New $306,000 Investment in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $277,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vor Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NYSE VOR opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $574.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

