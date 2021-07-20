UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

