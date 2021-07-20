UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in XPEL were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $3,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,022 shares of company stock worth $20,241,392. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

