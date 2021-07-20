UBS Group AG Sells 8,207 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zymeworks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

