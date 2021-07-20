Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Trading Up 5.2%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.19. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UELKY)

Ãlker BiskÃ¼vi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chocolates, chocolate-coated biscuits, biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey. It is also involved in the trading and investment activities. It offers its products under the various company owned brands, as well as private labels.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.