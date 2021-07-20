UMA Price Tops $7.57 (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $469.16 million and $20.18 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $7.57 or 0.00025473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00046299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012303 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00748654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,873,108 coins and its circulating supply is 61,940,456 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

