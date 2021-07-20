Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in June

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,700 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 699,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of UNPSF stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

