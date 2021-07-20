UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 84.4% higher against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $70,264.98 and approximately $24.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00048802 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000693 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.