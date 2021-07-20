United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $24.97. United Fire Group shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 43 shares traded.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,791,000 after buying an additional 182,072 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in United Fire Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Fire Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

