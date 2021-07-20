United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.29

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) announced an annual dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2854 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

United Microelectronics has increased its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Microelectronics has a payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Microelectronics to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.