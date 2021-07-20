UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $480.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UNH opened at $409.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,301 shares of company stock valued at $31,328,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

