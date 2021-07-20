Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,470,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 16,570,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of UEC stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. 127,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,273. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $499.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,146.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,646 shares of company stock valued at $529,118. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 757,729 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,489 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.