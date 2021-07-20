USDK (USDK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $94.82 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and $94.82 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00095807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00138367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,620.86 or 0.99374362 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

