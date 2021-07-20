Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $30,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $183.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

