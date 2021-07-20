Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 138.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $136.47. 54,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.