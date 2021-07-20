Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer Sells 9,727 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $89,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Andrew Hamer sold 2,359 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $23,590.00.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

