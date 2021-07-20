Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.97

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.81, with a volume of 154736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

