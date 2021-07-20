Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 10,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Verastem by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verastem by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 28,580 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTM opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $593.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

