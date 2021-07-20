Veritable L.P. Has $43,000 Holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in trivago were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $981.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

