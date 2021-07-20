Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140,310 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $18,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 194,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,755. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Keeton acquired 1,330,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,987,500.00. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.