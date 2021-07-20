Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 548.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $91.14. 10,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,171. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

