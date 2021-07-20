Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $5.12 Million in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 521,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of KINS Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KINZ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINZ remained flat at $$9.88 on Tuesday. 263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,844. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

