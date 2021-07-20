Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 593,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VII. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,795,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:VII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 5,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

