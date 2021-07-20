Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,671 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APSG. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $8,967,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $5,940,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 514,804 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $4,284,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 258,669 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APSG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

