Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Trading Up 6%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.52 and last traded at $60.25. Approximately 885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $299,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 188.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

