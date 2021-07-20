Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Decreased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,924 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $199.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $304.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

