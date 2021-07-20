Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,773 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. 15,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,255. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.