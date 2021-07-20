Viberate (VIB) Price Hits $0.0263 on Top Exchanges

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $764,697.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Viberate Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

