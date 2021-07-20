Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €201.70 ($237.29) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €219.53.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.