Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner Purchases 3,000 Shares

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $12,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arnold Ursaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Arnold Ursaner acquired 1,000 shares of Volt Information Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $4,620.00.

OTCMKTS VOLT opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $94.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.46. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth $108,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

