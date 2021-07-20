Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Voya Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

VOYA opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $199,440.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $1,176,850. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.